Bears OLB Robert Quinn named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn looks like a completely different player after his disappointing debut for Chicago last season. Not only does Quinn look every part the dominant defender the Bears believed they were signing, but he’s making a strong case for Comeback Player of the Year.

Quinn has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, which is made even more impressive by the fact the Bears played just three games.

Quinn had 5.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss in three games during November, and that was all without outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who landed on season-ending injured reserve with a foot injury.

Quinn has 11 sacks through 11 games, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL behind the likes of Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and Matthew Judon. Quinn has been one of the Bears’ best defensive players this season and a huge part of the success of Chicago’s pass rush, which ranks second in the NFL with 32.

