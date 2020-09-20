Bears OLB Robert Quinn expected to make his debut vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears are going to have their full pass rush at their disposal when they host the New York Giants.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn is expected to make his debut Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Quinn missed the season opener with an ankle injury. He participated all week in practice, including in full on Friday. Quinn’s status was questionable, along with his new partner-in-crime Khalil Mack.

Last week against the Lions, the Bears struggled to get home to quarterback Matthew Stafford, sacking him just once. While Mack didn’t populate the box score, he was bringing the pressure.

Now, with Quinn, we’ll see if he can take advantage of the attention on Mack and get after Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was sacked three times in the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It could wind up being a long day for Jones and the Giants offensive line going against the tandem of Mack and Quinn.