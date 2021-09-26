Bears OLB Khalil Mack questionable to return with foot injury
The Bears suffered a blow on defense with outside linebacker Khalil Mack sustaining a left foot injury in the second quarter.
Mack spent several minutes in the blue medical tent before leaving for the locker room. He was deemed questionable to return with a foot injury.
Earlier in the game, Mack came up big on a 4th-and-1 stop with a sack on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Khalil Mack (foot) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/77jVpFJ0JN
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 26, 2021
The Bears and Browns are tied 3-3 in the second quarter.