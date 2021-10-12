Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu suffered torn pec, out for season

Bears' Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pec, out for season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears' linebacker group took a hit on Tuesday. Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pec against the Las Vegas Raiders and is out for season, per the NFL Network.

#Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pec Sunday and is out for the season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

Fortunately the Bears still have Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, two of the league's leaders in sack totals, at the position so depth at the position is the concern here.

It likely means the Bears will use Trevis Gipson more frequently, who recorded a big sack against the Raiders on Sunday, his second sack of the season. The Bears drafted Gipson in the 2020 NFL Draft and he was a first-team All-AAC player in 2019 at Tulsa.

A ripple effect could be Charles Snowden being called up from the practice squad for more depth. Snowden is an undrafted rookie out of Virginia, where he was a second-team All-ACC player in his final collegiate season, despite breaking his ankle against Abilene Christian in the eighth game of the season.

UPDATE: The Bears activated Sam Kamara of their practice squad to the 53-man roster, per NFL Network.

In a corresponding move, the #Bears are activating OLB/DL Sam Kamara from their practice squad to the 53-man roster, per source. https://t.co/5SKGb8hvVO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

