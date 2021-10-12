Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu out for season with torn pec

The Chicago Bears lost a valuable member of their pass rush as outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Attaochu, who tore his pec in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, signed a two-year contract with the Bears during free agency to provide valuable depth behind starters Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn.

Attaochu filled in for an injured Von Miller last season with the Denver Broncos, and he’s been solid as a rotational piece this season.

#Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pec Sunday and is out for the season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

While losing Attaochu is a brutal blow for one of the league’s best pass rushes, it opens the door for second-year pro Trevis Gipson to get more reps as the primary reserve behind Mack and Quinn.

The Bears rank first in the NFL with 18 sacks, with 11.5 of those coming from Mack, Quinn and Gipson. Mack leads the Bears with 5 sacks, Quinn has 4 sacks and Gipson has recorded a sack in back-to-back games.