Bears OL Teven Jenkins feels ‘more like a guard now’

When the Chicago Bears signed right guard Nate Davis in free agency, Teven Jenkins got a call from offensive line coach Chris Morgan five minutes later informing him he’d be moving from right guard to left guard.

This isn’t the first position change for Jenkins in his three years with the Bears, where he saw work at left and right tackle before moving to right guard last season. Now, he’ll hold down the left side of the line with left tackle Braxton Jones.

“I feel more like a guard now,” Jenkins said, while noting he could be an emergency tackle, if needed.

Last offseason, Jenkins was thrust into his right guard role during preseason, and he was able to catch on quickly. In fact, he proved himself to be quite productive at the position.

But knowing where he’ll be playing ahead of time has helped Jenkins in the switch to left guard.

“It lets me actually get good at my craft,” Jenkins said. “It feels good because I can actually work on one thing instead of trying to flip flop sides and make sure I have equal work on both sides.”

