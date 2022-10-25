Bears OL Lucas Patrick doubtful to return with toe injury

1
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick’s stint at center was short-lived after he suffered an injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

Patrick, who made his first start at center this season, suffered a toe injury near the end of the first quarter. He had a bit of a limp coming out of the medical tent, and he was later carted back to the locker room.

The Bears announced that Patrick is doubtful to return with a toe injury. He was replaced by Sam Mustipher, who was just benched this week after some struggles this season.

The good news is quarterback Justin Fields has plenty of experience taking snaps from Mustipher. The bad news? Mustipher has been a liability in pass protection this season. We’ll see how things shake out.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

