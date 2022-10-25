Bears OL Lucas Patrick doubtful to return with toe injury

Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick’s stint at center was short-lived after he suffered an injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

Patrick, who made his first start at center this season, suffered a toe injury near the end of the first quarter. He had a bit of a limp coming out of the medical tent, and he was later carted back to the locker room.

The Bears announced that Patrick is doubtful to return with a toe injury. He was replaced by Sam Mustipher, who was just benched this week after some struggles this season.

OL Lucas Patrick (toe) is doubtful to return. pic.twitter.com/KmnD8JyOb0 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 25, 2022

The good news is quarterback Justin Fields has plenty of experience taking snaps from Mustipher. The bad news? Mustipher has been a liability in pass protection this season. We’ll see how things shake out.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire