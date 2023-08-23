Bears OL coach Chris Morgan provides encouraging update on injured Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears offensive line is battling injuries right now to key starters with three weeks until the start of the regular season.

Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright is the latest addition to the injury list, after he left Tuesday’s practice with an apparent ankle injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t have an immediate update after practice. But it sounds like Wright’s injury isn’t anything serious.

“He’s doing great,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll see how everything goes, where everything’s at. One day at a time.”

Translation? It sounds like Wright is considered “day-to-day,” which is more encouraging than Teven Jenkins’ “week-to-week” status.

Outside of Jenkins, it sounds like injuries to Wright, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick and Nate Davis aren’t considered long-term. In fact, Whitehair, Patrick and Davis are already back at practice in ramp-up mode.

The good news is there are still three weeks until the Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers, which gives these players plenty of time to get healthy and ready to protect quarterback Justin Fields.

