Bears offseason winners and losers heading into training camp

The Bears report to training camp in under 10 days, and once they get back to work they’ll begin the grind to prepare for the regular season. This is where the “reps chart” we’ve heard about from coaches will turn into a “depth chart.” It’s where some players will make an early name for themselves, and where others may not live up to expectations. It’s where jobs will be won and lost.

In the months leading up to training camp, the stage has already been set for some players to succeed. Others have been dealt a tougher hand. Nothing is set in stone since Week 1 is still two months away, yet these are the early winners and losers of the Bears offseason.

WINNERS

BRAXTON JONES

The biggest surprise of the 2022 season was Jones, a fifth-round rookie, emerging as the team’s starting left tackle partway through OTAs, then holding onto the job for the entire year. Jones showed improvement throughout the year and overall put together an impressive campaign, but there were some clear areas where he struggled. It wouldn’t have been surprising if Ryan Poles added another tackle to the mix to compete with Jones, with the possibility of Jones moving to right tackle. Instead the Bears drafted Darnell Wright to take over the right side. As things stand, Jones shouldn’t have to look over his shoulder to see if anyone’s coming for his job.

DARNELL MOONEY

Mooney found near instant success with the Bears after the team used a fifth-round pick to draft him in 2020. Playing behind Allen Robinson, Mooney racked up 142 catches for 1,686 yards and eight touchdowns over his first two seasons. That was good enough for the Bears to make Mooney their No. 1 WR last year, but the move didn’t work out. Mooney’s production tanked, and he only caught 40 balls for 493 yards and two scores in 12 games. This season Mooney gets to work behind DJ Moore, so Mooney once again won’t be the primary focus for opposing secondaries. That should help him get more open, more often.

No one benefited more from this offseason than Fields. He got improved protection up front with Darnell Wright and Nate Davis joining the offensive line. He got a legit No. 1 WR in DJ Moore and another pass-catching tight end in Robert Tonyan. The three-headed rushing attack comprised of Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson should lighten his rushing load. This is also the first time in Fields’ young career where he gets to operate the same offense for the second year in a row. Combine all of that, and Fields should be set up to succeed this year.

LOSERS

LUCAS PATRICK

The Bears signed Patrick to a two-year deal last season to anchor the offensive line at center. They never got a real chance to see what he could do at the position. Patrick broke his thumb early in the summer program last year, and had to play right guard until he was healthy enough to snap the ball again. That time finally came in Week 7, but it didn’t last long. Patrick only lasted 10 snaps in his return to center before he suffered a toe injury, and had to exit the lineup again. Patrick never returned to the field in 2022, and the Bears opted to try Cody Whitehair at center to start this season. Patrick took some snaps at center with the starting unit during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but it appears he’s got an uphill climb to regain a starting spot.

No player ascended on the roster more than Sanborn in 2022. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent, impressed in the preseason, then cracked the starting lineup in Week 9. But his spot in the starting lineup may be in jeopardy this year, due to a couple of factors. First, the Bears drafted linebacker Noah Sewell to compete for reps. Then, Sanborn wasn’t able to participate in any open practices during the early portion of this year’s summer program as he continued to recover from an ankle injury suffered in Week 15 last year. Sanborn’s absence allowed Sewell to take reps with the 1s over minicamp, which in turn gave Sewell more opportunities to impress Bears coaches.

The Bears have several players due to earn new contracts, but no negotiations will be watched more closely than those between the team and Jaylon Johnson’s camp. The Bears love Johnson’s competitive nature, and Johnson has already proven himself capable of shutting down the league’s top pass catchers. He has yet to prove that he can take the ball away at a rate that Bears coaches expect. If he doesn’t have an uptick in the takeaway department, the Bears likely won’t want to pay Johnson top dollar. And in case the Bears and Johnson can’t find common ground, they’ve already started working towards some contingency plans. The team drafted Tyrique Stevenson, who’s expected to start Week 1 opposite Johnson at outside corner, and Terrel Smith, whose ball-hawking skills they’ve praised effusively over the past few months. If Stevenson and Smith live up to the Bears’ expectations, they could make Johnson more expendable in the team’s eyes.

