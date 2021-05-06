Bears offseason dates: See when Chicago will hit the practice field

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
Following the 2021 NFL draft, we’re starting to get a clearer look at what this Chicago Bears roster will look like this season. And following an impressive rookie class, headlined by Chicago’s top pick quarterback Justin Fields, fans have plenty to be excited about.

But the offseason is just beginning, as there’s plenty of work to be done — and a roster to be finalized — with organized team workouts, minicamps and training camp ahead of what’s now become a hyped season for Bears fans.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ upcoming offseason workout schedule, which kicks off with Rookie Minicamp next weekend.

  • OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

  • Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

  • Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

The NFL is set to release the 2021 schedule this Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT, where we’ll learn when the Bears will be facing their opponents — and when fans can finally return to Soldier Field.

