Bears officially sign WR DeAndre Carter

The Chicago Bears have officially signed wide receiver and special teams ace DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Carter, 30, signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He had a brief stint with the Bears in 2020, where he appeared in four games, and now he’s back.

Carter also had stops with the Oakland Raiders (2015), New England Patriots (2015-16), San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Houston Texans (2018-20), Washington Commanders (2021), Los Angeles Chargers (2022) and most recently the Las Vegas Raiders (2023).

Carter will compete for one of the final receiver roster spots, where his special teams contributions make him a strong contender. He’s an experienced kick and punt returner in his six-year career, where he can be a weapon for Chicago with the new kickoff rules.

Those final receiver roster spots will be something to watch in training camp, where special teams will play a key role. Carter will battle the likes of Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis and Nsimba Webster, who all have return experience.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire