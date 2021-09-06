Bears officially sign Breshad Perriman, waive Josh Woods

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is officially a member of the Bears.

Perriman was released by the Lions last week as they dropped to 53 players and there was word the next day that he agreed to a contract with Chicago. Confirmation of that move came on Monday.

The Bears announced Perriman’s signing and that linebacker Josh Woods has been waived to make room for him on the roster. He had 19 tackles and a fumble recovery in 24 games for Chicago over the last two seasons.

Perriman joins Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, and Nsimba Webster on the depth chart at receiver in Chicago. The Bears open the season against the Rams on Sunday night.

Bears officially sign Breshad Perriman, waive Josh Woods originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Lions WR Breshad Perriman officially signs with the Chicago Bears

    Perriman gets another shot, this time with the rival Chicago Bears, after quickly washing out of Detroit

  • Matt Nagy vows to “stay positive” with Breshad Perriman

    Receiver Breshad Perriman showed enough in college to become a first-round pick in 2015. He’s never quite lived up to that potential. The Bears have given Perriman a chance to reverse the narrative, following his release by the Lions. On Monday, coach Matt Nagy explained the approach to the speedy pass-catcher. Nagy said it’s important [more]

  • Bears’ projected depth chart for updated 53-man roster

    Following Monday's roster moves, here's a look at the Bears' projected depth chart heading into Week 1

  • Bears like what they’ve seen from Andy Dalton, but in six days the analysis changes

    Chicago’s plan at quarterback continues to be that Andy Dalton will be the starter to start the season. How long that lasts remains to be seen. Ultimately, it may not be up to Dalton. It may hinge on how the overall offense performs when he plays. Coach Matt Nagy explained to Albert Breer of SI.com [more]

  • Schwindel, Cubs rally in 9th, top Pirates, 5th win in row

    Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run that sailed into Wrigley Field’s left-field video board. Alfonso Rivas singled home a run in the ninth that drew the Cubs within 6-5 and Rafael Ortega’s third hit of the game tied it when right fielder Ben Gamel couldn't make a diving catch.

  • No team is a bigger favorite than Rams over Bears in Week 1

    The Rams are favored by 7.5 points in Week 1, tied for the biggest spread of the first week.

  • Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Miggy sits in NL park, Schoop at 1B, Haase C

    The Detroit Tigers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a Labor Day affair from PNC Park in Pittsburgh. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. on BSD.

  • Is The Vanishing Point Challenger Gone Forever?

    This is where the famous Dodge Challenger ended up.

  • Bears officially sign WR Breshad Perriman, waive LB Josh Woods

    The Bears made the signing of WR Breshad Perriman official and have waived LB Josh Woods.

  • Report: Raiders waive LB Tanner Muse

    Report: Raiders waive LB Tanner Muse

  • Ravens WR James Proche II fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after TD celebration

    Ravens WR James Proche II was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after his TD celebration against the Washington Football Team

  • Naperville Labor Day Parade returns

    Parades and festivals across the city and suburbs are celebrating Labor Day.

  • Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

    Six Palestinian militants broke out of a maximum security Israeli prison on Monday in a Hollywood-style escape that left their jailors peering through a hole in the floor of a cell, and had Palestinians celebrating in the streets. Israeli security forces mounted a search in northern Israel after farmers tipped off police about suspicious figures seen in their fields in the early morning hours. Hours after the escape, prison officials transferred some other inmates - Palestinians convicted or suspected of anti-Israeli activities including deadly attacks - to other jails, fearing similar tunnels had been dug.

  • Families call for justice at MH17 murder trial

    Families of the victims of the downed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 called for justice on Monday (September 6) as they began testifying in the Dutch murder trial of four suspects.Australian Vanessa Rizk lost her parents in the crash."They were gone just like that. Not even one hour later, the media was on the phone asking me to confirm if Albert and Marie Elizabeth Rizk were on (Malaysian Airlines) flight MH17. That was the moment I realized our loss was the knowledge of the world. I remember thinking to myself: how do I I even answer that? How would the perpetrators answer that if it was their loved ones? How would they feel if their life was caught up in a political nightmare that their country wasn't even involved in? How would (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his corrupt Russian government answer that?"Rizk is one of dozens of relatives who will be given an opportunity to speak or submit written statements over the coming three weeks. "It is now time for a conviction. I plead to the court that the victims and their families now receive justice. To the perpetrators: seven years ago you broke up my family in the worst way imaginable. Seven years on, I am determined that you will never, ever break my spirit, and capacity to live and love, just as my dear parents would have wanted me to."MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in 2014 when it was hit by what international investigators and prosecutors say was a Russian surface-to-air missile that originated from a Russian base just across the Ukrainian border. All 298 people on board the passenger aircraft were killed.Moscow denies all responsibility and has refused to extradite the suspects - three Russians and a Ukrainian citizen, who are all suspected of having key roles in the separatist forces. Judges said on Monday they expected to issue a judgement in late 2022.

  • Panthers projected to miss playoffs according to NFL.com panel

    Don't expect the Panthers to squeak into the playoffs this season, at least based off the votes from these 29 analysts.

  • Kristen Bell, 41, Swears by a Duo of Serums to Keep Her Skin ‘Bouncy and Hydrated’

    She admits she still gets breakouts in her 40s—but these products help keep things clear.

  • First half recap of Texas’ season opener vs Louisiana

    The Steve Sarkisian era is off to a flying start with UT up on Louisiana at halftime, 14-6. Both sides of the ball have been playing well.

  • Andy Green says David Ross remains symptom-free except for ‘late-night snacking’ after the Chicago Cubs manager tests positive for COVID-19

    Chicago Cubs manager David Ross sent a message Saturday to acting manager Andy Green to relay to reporters about his COVID-19 absence. “He wanted you guys to know the only symptom he has right now he can’t overcome is late-night snacking,” Green said. Ross missed his second game after testing positive for COVID-19. Cubs President Jed Hoyer also tested positive. Both have been vaccinated. Green ...

  • Schwindel's grand slam lifts Cubs over Pirates 11-8

    Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for an 11-8 win. With Chicago trailing 8-7 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Schwindel hit a curveball off reliever Nick Mears to the bleachers in center turn the game around. Duffy also had three hits and Jason Heyward also went deep as the Cubs won their sixth straight.

  • College Football Roundup Week 1: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

    College football Week 1 roundup with the winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.