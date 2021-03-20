Breaking News:

Oregon-VCU game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 issues; Oregon advances

The Bears have officially released CB Kyle Fuller

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a move that has been anticipated over the last couple of days, the Chicago Bears have finally released veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller. The Bears had been trying to trade Fuller, but they didn’t find any takers, which led to them releasing him.

Fuller was due to make $20 million in 2021, which always made him a possible cap casualty. Chicago will save $11 million by parting ways with Fuller, a two-time Pro Bowler and leader in the defensive backfield.

The Bears wanted to keep Fuller, who’s been the most consistent player in the defensive backfield, but they asked him to take a “very significant paycut” in the process.

Fuller signed a four-year extension worth $56 million with the Bears in 2018, and he went on to earn that contract with a career-best season in 2018, where he had seven interceptions and earned All-Pro honors.

Not only does Chicago have to fill the void left by nickelback Buster Skrine, but the more pressing issue has become who starts opposite second-year corner Jaylon Johnson in 2021. But it sounds like we have an answer after the Bears signed former Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year deal on Friday.

List

Bears fans are justifiably angry following CB Kyle Fuller's release

Recommended Stories

  • Former Bears CB Kyle Fuller signs with Broncos, reunites with Vic Fangio

    Kyle Fuller has founda new home, and he's reuniting with a familiar face.

  • Broncos, Kyle Fuller agree to deal

    That was fast. Just moments after the Bears officially cut cornerback Kyle Fuller, he has agreed to a contract with the Broncos. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that it’s a one-year, $9.5 million deal, including $9 million fully guaranteed. The Broncos were always viewed as the favorites to sign Fuller, given his close connection [more]

  • Report: Bears to release Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller in salary cap crunch

    Fuller will hit the open market as one of the NFL's top free agents.

  • Loyola win sets up juicy second-round matchup with neighbor Illinois

    The Chicago school will get its first shot at Illinois in 10 years in one of the best matchups of second round.

  • Bears sign CB Trufant to 1-year contract to replace Fuller

    The Chicago Bears released former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday to replace him. Fuller, drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

  • Report: Bears trade offer for Russell Wilson involved Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks

    Defenders Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack were potentially involved in Chicago's proposed Russell Wilson trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Report: Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller lands with Broncos immediately after Bears release

    The Broncos had a deal lined up within an hour of Fuller's official release.

  • Crystal Lake woman brings 'American Idol' host to tears with voice

    An "American Idol" contestant from Crystal Lake is making her mark on the show, even bringing host Luke Bryan to tears.

  • Reports: New York Giants, WR Kenny Golladay agree to 4-year deal

    Former Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay will reportedly join the Giants a 4-year, $72 million deal with the Giants.

  • Lawyer handling Deshaun Watson cases intends to submit package of evidence to Houston Police

    Lawyer Tony Buzbee admits that the Houston Police Department has not contacted him regarding the various lawsuits that Buzbee has filed on behalf of multiple clients who allege sexual assault against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, Buzbee says he was texted by a police detective, and that Buzbee intends to submit information to the authorities [more]

  • Yankees slugger Stanton building off strong postseason

    Giancarlo Stanton is picking up where he ended the postseason last year. The New York Yankees slugger homered in each of his first five playoff games in 2020, a stretch that brought flashbacks of his spectacular 2017 NL MVP season and hopes that several injury-impacted years were behind him. Stanton finished with six homers and 13 RBIs in seven postseason games, including a tough five-game Division Series loss to the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

  • April and Jackson Had the Cutest Reunion on the 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

    Japril is back!!!

  • Twitter reacts to Dolphins cutting ex-Titans OT Isaiah Wilson

    Isaiah Wilson's stint with the Miami Dolphins lasted just three days.

  • Julija Stoliarenko collapsed twice during weigh-ins, fight with Julia Aliva canceled

    Julija Stoliarenko was taken by stretcher to a hospital after collapsing twice while trying to weigh in on Friday.

  • What to watch: Full guide to Atlanta spring 2021 Cup race

    Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta (⏰ 3 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the sixth points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile oval located in Hampton, Georgia Green flag: 3:19 p.m. ET TV/Radio: FOX, PRN, […]

  • Dolphins reportedly cut former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson three days after trading for him

    Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Playmakers wanted: Defending champ Alabama replacing stars

    Nick Saban and Alabama opened spring practice Friday with an immediate goal. Along with winning another national championship, that is. For now, they need to find replacements for three of college football's top offensive weapons.

  • LeBron James exits game with right ankle injury

    The Lakers star stayed in the game and even hit a 3-pointer, but eventually headed to the locker room.

  • Kyle Busch dominant at Atlanta, notches 60th win in Camping World Trucks

    Kyle Busch wasn‘t about to let two straight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races slip away. Leading 102 of 130 laps and pulling away in the final stage of Saturday‘s Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Busch notched his first victory of the season, his sixth at the 1.54-mile track and the 60th of his […]