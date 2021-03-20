The Bears have officially released CB Kyle Fuller

In a move that has been anticipated over the last couple of days, the Chicago Bears have finally released veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller. The Bears had been trying to trade Fuller, but they didn’t find any takers, which led to them releasing him.

Fuller was due to make $20 million in 2021, which always made him a possible cap casualty. Chicago will save $11 million by parting ways with Fuller, a two-time Pro Bowler and leader in the defensive backfield.

The Bears wanted to keep Fuller, who’s been the most consistent player in the defensive backfield, but they asked him to take a “very significant paycut” in the process.

The #Bears have officially released two-time Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller, per the transaction wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2021

Fuller signed a four-year extension worth $56 million with the Bears in 2018, and he went on to earn that contract with a career-best season in 2018, where he had seven interceptions and earned All-Pro honors.

Not only does Chicago have to fill the void left by nickelback Buster Skrine, but the more pressing issue has become who starts opposite second-year corner Jaylon Johnson in 2021. But it sounds like we have an answer after the Bears signed former Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year deal on Friday.

