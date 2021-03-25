Bears officially name Andy Dalton starting QB, fans react on Twitter

Bears, NFL Twitter goes wild after Bears name Dalton QB1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If it’s a viral post they wanted, it’s a viral post they got.

On Wednesday night, the Bears Twitter and Instagram accounts officially welcomed Andy Dalton as the team’s starting quarterback. And as literally anyone with internet access and a pulse would imagine, fans went berserk.

I’ll give the Bears’ social media team credit — they are bold.

So far, the post has over 15,000 likes and 4,000 comments, numbers that will surely double by the time you finish reading this sentence. Here are some of the best responses so far from fans:

I wouldn’t be surprised if this user reported the tweet as “abusive or harmful."

I am being cyber-bullied. https://t.co/us9yzLNd41 — Ryan McGill (@RyanMcGill229) March 25, 2021

Daniel is threatening legal action, and, personally, I think he has a case.

Honestly.. for throwing this in our faces pic.twitter.com/udJ5OxiMZt — Daniel 🙏🏽 Sōn (@TravelnFilms) March 25, 2021

“Some men just want to watch the world (and Twitter) burn.” This was Alfred’s exact quote in "The Dark Knight."

I’m afraid even he can’t save us now.

Jesus christ — h’s (@sargeyJ) March 25, 2021

Don’t get me wrong, a positive comment is refreshing. I’m just not sure Bears fans went into this offseason hoping for "one of the best for any 2nd-round QBs drafted in the modern era.”

None of this is Andy Dalton’s fault. And I think that’s worth remembering.



He’s had a really nice career, one of the best for any 2nd-round QBs drafted in the modern era. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 25, 2021

I would normally tell the Bears' social media team to read the room, but I give them more credit than that. They knew exactly how fans would react to this post. They had no other choice but to close their eyes and brace for impact. And until the front office can field a team fans are proud of, that’s exactly what they’ll have to do.

