Bears officially announce Khari Blasingame, Patrick Scales extensions

While we await more potential moves for the Chicago Bears on the second day of free agency’s negotiation period, the team made some contract extensions official.

Chicago is re-signing fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year extension and long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year extension. They’ve also officially tendered exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen to a one-year deal.

Blasingame, the first fullback on the team since 2018, was the lead blocker for the Bears’ top-ranked run game last season. Scales, the longest-tenured player on the team, has served as Chicago’s long snapper since 2015.

The Bears will welcome four new faces (at least after Monday’s negotiation period) to the roster when the new league year kicks off Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.

Chicago has signed linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (four years, $72 million) and T.J. Edwards (three years, $19.5 million), as well as offensive guard Nate Davis (three years, $30 million) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (three years, $21 million).

