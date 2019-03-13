Bears make it official: Cody Parkey has been released originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The worst kept secret around the Bears this offseason has been that Cody Parkey would not be back with the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was officially released on Wednesday. Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy had already said they would release Parkey at the start of the new league year in the NFL. That's exactly how it went down on Wednesday.

Parkey's official release was snuck in the bottom half of a press release that included the team tendering contracts to defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, linebacker Isaiah Irving and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.

We have tendered contracts to OL Rashaad Coward, OLB Isaiah Irving and DE Roy Robertson-Harris.



We have also released Cody Parkey.



📰: https://t.co/REp0VFZZ9Y pic.twitter.com/aaVuZQgDng







— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 13, 2019

The Bears have already signed two kickers to compete for the opening, Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt. More kickers are expected to join the competition.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.