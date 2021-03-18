Bears offered Seahawks Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, other player options in potential Russell Wilson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Chicago Bears were rumored to be a team that was heavily involved in the pursuit of Russell Wilson this offseason. They attempted to make a big push to get him, but they came up short.

Instead, the Bears landed with Andy Dalton. But evidently, it wasn't for lack of trying.

It has been reported that the Bears offered three first-round picks and two players for Wilson. And according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Seahawks were offered "a swath of players to choose from" and that included Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks.

As the great @dpshow reported, Bears offered 3 1st and a 3 for Russell Wilson plus players. I'm told Seattle was offered a swath of players to choose from - including Mack and Hicks - with the possibility 1 or more could be dealt. But picks aren't that high and no QB for SEA ... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 17, 2021

As appealing as those names may be on the surface, they probably wouldn't move the needle much for the Seahawks. Why? Well, first of all, they'd still need a quarterback to lead the team, and the Bears' No. 20 pick wouldn't put them in position to land one.

The other problem with Mack and Hicks being potential headliners is that they're getting older. Mack turned 30 this offseason, and while the perennial Pro Bowl may still have many good seasons left in the tank, the chances of a decline increase once players pass that point.

Meanwhile, Hicks turned 31 this year and has played just 20 of the last 36 games for the Bears. As good of a player as he is, taking him on at this age would be a risk.

There's no doubt that Mack and Hicks would help to upgrade Seattle's defensive line and reinvigorate a pass rush that could use some help. But at the cost of giving up Wilson, those players wouldn't be worth it.

If Seattle is going to trade Russ, they need to get some younger players in return for him, and probably a quarterback that can start in place of Wilson. Chicago's offer didn't contain that, or at least a path to it.

Maybe the Bears offered some other appealing younger talents in these trade talks among the swath of options that were on the table. That said, it's hard to imagine that any players the Bears have could help to significantly defray the impact of losing Wilson.