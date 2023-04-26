Bears offered the Panthers No. 1 pick directly after NFL combine

Bears offered Panthers No. 1 pick directly after NFL combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

About seven weeks out from the NFL draft, the Bears and Panthers agreed to a trade including the No. 1 pick. The Panthers gave the Bears a mirage of draft selections and wide receiver DJ Moore for the first pick.

How did the trade come together?

"It really started back at the combine," Fitterer said. "Talking to Ryan Poles, we'd thrown out different scenarios. They actually made an offer before we left the combine. And then (we) didn't pull it, but said 'Okay, we don't want it sitting out there.' So I think it was like Sunday evening. I talked to Ryan, and said, 'Hey, listen, all this right now, let's keep discussing this.'"

The NFL combine ended March 6, so in between then and the 10th, the Bears and Panthers started and ended discussions. According to Schefter during the discussion, he knew the Houston Texans were closing on a deal with the Bears for the No. 1 pick before the agreement.

So did Fitterer.

"That's the point where I got the most nervous," Fitterer said.

"So I jump on a phone call with Mr. Tepper to call Ryan [Poles] and say, 'Hey, listen, don't do anything. Give us an opportunity here to jump back in.'"

And Poles did.

Of course, he and Fitterer go way back. Poles, once a scout with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Fitterer, a longtime scout with the Seattle Seahawks, built a relationship on the road as scouts.

Their relationship, trust and respect for each other led pundits and outsiders to believe that's the grease that helped the wheels turn on a deal between the Bears and Panthers. And once they got it done, a wave of relief fell over Carolina.

"And once they said, 'Yes, we'll do it,' it was a great feeling," Fitterer said. "And then you hang up like, 'Wow, we have the number one thing in this.' It's exciting because you can control who you're gonna take at that point."

Story continues

RELATED: Panthers GM recounts acquiring No. 1 pick from Bears

At the finish line, it ended up being the No. 1 pick in exchange for the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in Thursday's draft, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and the aforementioned Moore.

Fitterer admitted Moore's inclusion was the kicker of the deal.

"That was a part of it. Yeah, that's a huge part of it, actually," Fitterer said.

According to multiple reports, it was between Moore, Derrick Brown, or Brian Burns for the Bears. The Bears wanted to nail down a veteran, elite presence for their roster heading into the second phase of their rebuild.

And they got it in Moore.

"He'll do great there," Fitterer said of Moore. "And that offense will be great for Justin Fields. They're going to get a great person, but it hurt and it wasn't easy to do."

Now, after weeks have gone by and reports flurry about different teams doing different things, the Panthers feel even better about the deal.

Despite sacrificing their beloved No. 1 receiver to make the deal happen, they know this draft can alter the franchise in a positive direction for the long haul. It's up to them to make it happen Thursday when the NFL draft kicks off.

"We were sitting at nine and we traded to one," Fitterer summarized. "And I said, 'If we're still sitting at nine right now and we need a new quarterback, I'd be so nervous.' I feel great about the move. Going up to one I think was the right decision."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.