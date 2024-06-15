Bears offered Falcons a fourth round pick to trade up for WR Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears landed two offensive cornerstones in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft with quarterback Caleb Williams (No. 1) and wide receiver Rome Odunze (No. 9).

While Williams was a guarantee to land in Chicago, the same can’t be said for Odunze, who was the third receiver off the board in the top 10. Given Odunze’s talent (he would’ve been the top wideout in any other draft), he wasn’t a lock to make it to the Bears at ninth overall.

In a new clip from Roku’s show “NFL Draft: The Pick Is In,” general manager Ryan Poles made a call to Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot about trading a future fourth-round selection to move up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8, to block another team from leapfrogging them to get him.

It’s no secret the Bears were high on Odunze heading into the draft, and Poles wanted to ensure he got his guy, who it sounds like was No. 2 on their draft board behind Williams.

“Would you move back one spot? Is that in the cards, or?” Poles asked Fontenot. “Like a future fourth (-round pick). We did the same thing with Philly last year.”

The #Bears were open to trading a future 4th to the #Falcons to move from 9 to 8 to secure Rome Odunze. Seems like Atlanta wasn't interested. The Bears still got Odunze. But this feels noteworthy after Atlanta lost a future 5th this week for tampering.pic.twitter.com/cB2kAn7fmO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2024

The deal not going through was the best thing that could’ve happened to the Bears. One pick later, the Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. while Chicago landed Odunze at ninth overall — without giving up any draft capital in the process.

Meanwhile, the Falcons were recently docked a future fifth-round draft pick this week following tampering charges during free agency involving quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner.

Now, Odunze finds himself in a loaded receiving room alongside star veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. The trio compose one of the league’s best receiver tandems, which will give Williams plenty of options as he looks to make an immediate impact in his rookie season.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire