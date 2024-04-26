Advertisement

Bears offered coded hint to fans ahead of No. 1 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read

The Bears' social media team got tricky ahead of the team selecting Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Before the Bears made it official in Detroit, the social team spelled out "Caleb" in their last five posts leading up to Roger Goodell calling his name. Look at the first five letters of each post.

