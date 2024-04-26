Bears offered coded hint to fans ahead of No. 1 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Bears' social media team got tricky ahead of the team selecting Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Look at the first letter of our last 5 tweets — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

Before the Bears made it official in Detroit, the social team spelled out "Caleb" in their last five posts leading up to Roger Goodell calling his name. Look at the first five letters of each post.

Chicago, meet Caleb 🤝 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

Let's get this party started 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zc5qIsc60J — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

Everybody ready? — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2024

Bears fans showin' out in Detroit 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gBLbEEXTms — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2024

