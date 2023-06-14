Bears offensive line starting to gel in minicamp

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line is starting to gel now that all five starters are on the practice field together.

Right guard Nate Davis missed the first two meets of organized team activities — which he called “normal routine” — but returned for the final week of OTAs.

Davis is part of a new-look offensive line featuring new faces and position changes for some players. Chicago has two new starters in Davis and rookie right tackle Darnell Wright. There was also some shifting along the line as Teven Jenkins moved to left guard and Cody Whitehair to center. Braxton Jones remains at left tackle.

“It’s been good,” said coach Matt Eberflus. “I just talked to C-Mo (offensive line coach Chris Morgan) earlier today about it and the continuity that’s really starting to gel, having guys next to each other; Braxton next to the guard and also Nate next to the other young (lineman). So, they’ve got some youth next to some experience there. We like it, and it’s starting to gel.”

Last season, the Bears struggled with injuries along the offensive line that forced 10 different starting line combinations. That’s something Eberflus is hoping to avoid in 2023.

“Hopefully it won’t be the moving chairs like we had last year, which is always difficult,” Eberflus said. “You’d like to have some continuity in there, and hopefully we can get that done.”

For Davis, he wouldn’t say how long he believes it takes an offensive line to develop that cohesion. But he thinks they’re in a good spot at this point of the offseason.

“I think we’re in a really good spot,” Davis said. “The communication in the field, at least between the O-line and even the quarterbacks and wide receivers, has been really good. Even off the field, the types of conversations we’re having about different types of schemes and what to look for . . . we’re in a good spot.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire