The Bears offensive line is a problem years in the making

It’s easy to label anyone who criticizes the 5-1 Chicago Bears as a wet blanket, but it’s also hard to deny that despite their hot start, the team has a major problem on their hands. And no, it’s not the offensive play calling.

Through six games, the Bears rank 28th in yards per game, 28th in rush yards per game and 26th in offensive DVOA. An untrained eye might blame their offensive woes on Nick Foles (62% completion, 80.4 passer rating), who statistically hasn’t been much better than Mitchell Trubisky, or Matt Nagy, who hasn’t generated explosive plays with his play calls. But while neither have necessarily been great, Chicago’s biggest problem lies in the offensive line – and the subpar product is a result of years of negligence at the position.

The starting unit of Charles Leno Jr., Rashaad Coward, Cody Whitehair, Germain Ifedi and Bobby Massie has been consistently setting the Bears offense up to fail over the past several weeks. The Panthers game was perhaps the worst for this unit: according to PFF, none of the Bears’ starting O-lineman graded above a 70.4 (Cody Whitehair) in that game, and both Leno and Coward graded in the 50s (57.1 and 55.9, respectively).

The offensive line was not consistently good at anything on Sunday: while Whitehair had a strong 85.8 run blocking grade (the only O-lineman who graded above 61), he had an abysmal 26.3 pass blocking grade. Meanwhile, while Massie was solid in pass protection (his 84.1 pass blocking grade was the only one above 59), he was terrible against the run (47.0).

Coward was noticeably bad in his first start replacing James Daniels at left guard, who was coming on strong in his third season, and tanked a number of plays before they started. Here he is, apparently confused by the play call and blocking the wrong guy:

The Bears had two blockers crashing into the hole on this play, with Cole Kmet & Rashaad Coward coming from the left to the right. Kmet hits a linebacker, Coward turns in the hole and hits the same LB as another one fills the gap. Would've been a 10+ yard gain if blocked right. pic.twitter.com/nObKhBqhH8 — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 19, 2020





And here he is, getting absolutely flattened by Derrick Brown, who tackles David Montgomery in the backfield:





It’s almost not fair to single out a guy who was never supposed to start this season, especially when he has no help from anyone else. Let’s check in on Whitehair and Ifedi – two guys that were supposed to start – and see how they blocked on the pass play that led to Nick Foles’ INT:

Nick Foles undoubtedly made a dumb decision on this INT, but goodness take a look at the IOL — between Ifedi, Whitehair, and Coward, I'm not sure the DL even slows down. If Foles doesn't get moved, I actually think an earlier throw gets a completion. That said, throw this away. pic.twitter.com/e3QjkhxqPk — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) October 21, 2020





Oof. No way Foles should have made that throw, but it’s just another example of a play that didn’t even have a chance. The Panthers game – and the Buccaneers game, and the Colts game – were littered with them. It’s a miracle that David Montgomery is averaging even 3.7 yards per carry, since his line continues to lose one-on-one matchups and fails to open up holes.

It should be noted that offensive line coach Juan Castillo was not on the sidelines nor at practice this week, as he was in quarantine after a close contact of his tested positive for COVID-19. Still, this appears to be a problem with no clear solutions. Chicago could sub in Notre Dame product Alex Bars for Coward, who settled down after a brutal first drive in the Buccaneers game. But Bars is an undrafted free agent who has a limited ceiling. Apart from him, the other offensive linemen on the roster include minimum-signing free agent Jason Spriggs, seventh-round rookie Arlington Hambright and fellow Notre Dame UFA Sam Mustipher.

This debacle is a result years in the making from Ryan Pace’s questionable strategy in building the O-line. The GM has a number of high-profile misses – Trubisky and Kevin White among them – but his mismanagement of the line probably deserves more attention than it gets. Sure, he drafted Whitehair and Daniels in the second round, who are both solid guards, but he also drafted Hroniss Grasu in the third, who only started 12 games with the Bears.

Story continues