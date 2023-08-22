What the Bears offensive line looked like without Teven Jenkins

It sounds like the Chicago Bears will be without left guard Teven Jenkins for a significant period as he deals with what Adam Schefter describes as a calf strain in both legs.

Monday’s practice provided a glimpse of what the Bears’ offensive line might look like heading into the regular season without Jenkins. Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick were back at practice, and they both factored into the equation.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Whitehair shifted from center to left guard while Patrick stepped in at center. It’s a combination that doesn’t come as a surprise. Whitehair started at left guard last season while Patrick was brought in last offseason to serve as center, although he only saw a few snaps before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 7.

During today's open period of practice, Lucas Patrick, as I stated in a previous tweet, was snapping the ball in drills. To his left during interior O-line drills was Cody Whitehair. That's usually where Teven Jenkins would be, but he's dealing w/ a leg injury. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 21, 2023

With Jenkins healthy, Patrick is the primary reserve along the interior of the offensive line. The thought was Patrick would step in for Jenkins at left guard, which would allow Whitehair to remain at center, giving quarterback Justin Fields some continuity. But it sounds like Whitehair and Patrick are going back to their roots.

We’ll see if the Bears try out another offensive line combination. But it sounds like this could be the starting offensive line heading into the regular season, without Jenkins.

