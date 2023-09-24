What the Bears’ offensive line will look like vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears are gearing up to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and they’ll be shorthanded along the offensive line.

Left tackle Braxton Jones landed on injured reserve earlier this week with a neck injury, which will require him to miss at least the next four games. He joins left guard Teven Jenkins on IR.

While right guard Nate Davis is active for today’s game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he won’t start and will be available as a backup, if needed. With Davis not starting, it’ll be Ja’Tyre getting the starting nod.

Here’s what Chicago’s offensive line is expected to look like heading into Sunday’s game against Kansas City:

LT Larry Borom

LG Cody Whitehair

C Lucas Patrick

RG Ja’Tyre Carter

RT Darnell Wright

Based on pregame OL warmups, Looks like Larry Borom will start at LT with Ja’Tyre Carter at RG today for the #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 24, 2023

The Bears are 12.5-point road underdogs heading into this game against the Chiefs, where Justin Fields and the offense has plenty to prove after a couple of rough outings.

