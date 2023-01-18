Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy named Senior Bowl head coach

Luke Getsy named Senior Bowl head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are going to get some extra intel on some draft prospects this year. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was named the head coach for the American team in this year’s Senior Bowl.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as the head coach for the American Team in the 74th Senior Bowl,” Getsy said in a statement. “It is a privilege to be able to work alongside my peers from around the league and to be able to lead this special group of men that are the future of the NFL.”

The Bears scouting staff clearly takes the Senior Bowl seriously. They pointed to Senior Bowl performances as reasons why they were interested in selecting Velus Jones Jr., Braxton Jones, Dominique Robinson and Ja’Tyre Carter.

“Any time you have that added exposure, the interviews, you get to see them up close and personal, and really you get the whole staff there too,” said Ryan Poles following last year’s draft. “When you do school visits, you usually will align it where it’s one or two or maybe three scouts going to a school. Now you have the whole staff. You see them compete. For some smaller school guys they get to go against the guys from Power 5 schools, so that exposure’s important. It’s a big part of the evaluation process.”

Now the Bears will have even more exposure since Getsy will be in charge of coaching one of the teams. It’s one thing to interview a player, or to watch them work out, but it’s another thing entirely to coach them.

More players who participate in the Senior Bowl have been drafted recently. According to the Senior Bowl, 106 players who participated ended up being selected in each of the 2021 and 2022 drafts. That accounts for over 40% of the entire draft classes. Those players have stuck around, too. According to the Senior Bowl, 87.2% of the players who were drafted between 2019-2022 wound up making an active 53-man NFL roster at some point during their rookie season.

