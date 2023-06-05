Bears offense PFF grades from 2022 season
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 season, where expectations are high for the offense.
The Bears have welcomed a slew of new faces to the roster this offseason, including wide receivers DJ Moore and Tyler Scott, offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Nate Davis, running backs Roschon Johnson and D’Onta Foreman and tight end Robert Tonyan.
Chicago is also returning some top veterans, including quarterback Justin Fields, running back Khalil Herbert, wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, tight end Cole Kmet and offensive linemen Braxton Jones and Teven Jenkins.
Here’s a look at the PFF grades for the Bears offense for the 2022 season:
QB Justin Fields
2022 PFF grade: 70.2
QB P.J. Walker
2022 PFF grade: 64.4
RB Khalil Herbert
2022 PFF grade: 72.5
RB D'Onta Foreman
2022 PFF grade: 73.1
*RB Roschon Johnson
2022 PFF grade: 82.0
RB Travis Homer
2022 PFF grade: 63.2
FB Khari Blasingame
2022 PFF grade: 59.6
WR DJ Moore
2022 PFF grade: 73.9
WR Darnell Mooney
2022 PFF grade: 69.2
WR Chase Claypool
2022 PFF grade: 61.8
*WR Tyler Scott
2022 PFF grade: 72.1
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
2022 PFF grade: 64.2
WR Velus Jones Jr.
2022 PFF grade: 64.9
WR Dante Pettis
2022 PFF grade: 53.3
TE Cole Kmet
2022 PFF grade: 67.6
TE Robert Tonyan
2022 PFF grade: 57.7
OL Braxton Jones
2022 PFF grade: 75.4
OL Teven Jenkins
2022 PFF grade: 80.7
OL Cody Whitehair
2022 PFF grade: 65.9
OL Nate Davis
2022 PFF grade: 70.6
*OL Darnell Wright
2022 PFF grade: 70.5
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]