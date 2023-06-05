Bears offense PFF grades from 2022 season

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 season, where expectations are high for the offense.

The Bears have welcomed a slew of new faces to the roster this offseason, including wide receivers DJ Moore and Tyler Scott, offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Nate Davis, running backs Roschon Johnson and D’Onta Foreman and tight end Robert Tonyan.

Chicago is also returning some top veterans, including quarterback Justin Fields, running back Khalil Herbert, wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, tight end Cole Kmet and offensive linemen Braxton Jones and Teven Jenkins.

Here’s a look at the PFF grades for the Bears offense for the 2022 season:

QB Justin Fields

2022 PFF grade: 70.2

2022 PFF grade: 64.4

RB Khalil Herbert

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 72.5

RB D'Onta Foreman

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 73.1

*RB Roschon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 PFF grade: 82.0

RB Travis Homer

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 63.2

FB Khari Blasingame

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 59.6

WR DJ Moore

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 73.9

WR Darnell Mooney

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 69.2

WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 61.8

*WR Tyler Scott

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 72.1

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 64.2

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 64.9

WR Dante Pettis

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 53.3

TE Cole Kmet

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 67.6

TE Robert Tonyan

2022 PFF grade: 57.7

OL Braxton Jones

2022 PFF grade: 75.4

OL Teven Jenkins

2022 PFF grade: 80.7

OL Cody Whitehair

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 65.9

OL Nate Davis

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 70.6

*OL Darnell Wright

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 70.5

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire