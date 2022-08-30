Bears’ offense led the NFC in these stats during the preseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Fields
    Justin Fields
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Chicago Bears closed the preseason a perfect 3-0, which certainly has to make this new coaching staff under Matt Eberflus happy.

While there’s no correlation between that and what’s to come in the regular season, there was plenty to love about Chicago’s preseason performance — both from starters and reserves.

The Bears led the NFC in a couple of noteworthy offensive categories. According to The Athletic‘s Kevin Fishbain, Chicago led the conference with six passing touchdowns. Three of those were courtesy of quarterback Justin Fields, who also topped the NFC with a 133.1 passer rating.

The Bears finished the preseason on a high note in last Saturday’s 21-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns, which included an impressive outing by the offense. Fields completed 14-of-16 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns for a 146.9 passer rating.

Following a rough first series, Chicago’s offense responded with three touchdown drives in the first half. Everything was jelling — the passing game, the ground game, the play-calling and even the offensive line rebounded after a poor start.

It was the kind of performance that Fields called “a turning point” for this Bears offense heading into the regular season.

List

Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

View 5 items

List

Bears' 53-man roster projection ahead of final cuts

View 12 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories