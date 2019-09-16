A Bears' offense lacking results needs to hope messy start to 2019 is an early-season mirage

DENVER - Through two games, the Bears' offense hasn't shown any evidence of being better in Mitch Trubisky's third year in the NFL, and in its second year running Matt Nagy's scheme.

If anything, it's looked worse than it did in 2018.



Yes, the Bears won on Sunday, beating the Denver Broncos, 16-14, in what might've been a season-saving victory. But teams were 2-16 in 2018 when their quarterback passed at least 25 times and averaged fewer than 4.5 yards per attempt. Trubisky completed 16 of 27 passes for 120 yards on Sunday, good for a paltry average of 4.4 yards per attempt. The Bears were incredibly lucky to escape Colorado with a win.



"We know we're not where we want to be as an offense," Trubisky said. "I'm not where I want to be as quarterback, but you use these games and these wins as momentum to keep getting better and finding ways to win and keep improving our skills."



Papering over the issues that arose over the game's first 59 minutes and 51 seconds was the clutch 25-yard strike Trubisky fired to an open Allen Robinson, which set up Eddy Pineiro's game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired. That play came on a do-or-die fourth and 15, and Trubisky climbed the pocket well and bought just enough time to connect with Robinson over the middle.



It was reminiscent of the connection he had with Robinson at the end of January's wild card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, only this time, his kicker made the kick.



"I've always been taught that quarterbacks are evaluated by how they finish games and what they do," Nagy said. "So, this is again one of those games that you saw where there just happened to be some more runs that went on. We tried to control Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, two guys that are real game changers. We wanted to make sure that we controlled them.



"We wanted to get back to throwing the ball a little bit, but when the time presents itself to throw the ball, we will do that. For me, I'm just proud that he made that throw at the end."



The Bears' offensive balance was monumentally better than it was in Week 1, with 28 handoffs standing against 27 drop-backs for Trubisky (those numbers don't account for RPO decisions, but safe to say, Nagy's playcalling was indeed balanced). David Montgomery looked better than his 3.4 yards-per-carry average may indicate, while a well-designed toss to Cordarrelle Patterson gouged 46 yards - easily the Bears' most explosive play of 2019.



And credit Nagy and his offensive brain trust for scheming Miller and Chubb out of making an impact - Miller was invisible, and Chubb's most notable play was a dodgy roughing the passer penalty that helped move the Bears closer to field goal range in the dying embers of the fourth quarter. Those two players accounted for 26 1/2 sacks in 2018, and the Bears' offensive line can head back to Chicago feeling positive about the impact they made Sunday.



So the Bears' offense did show improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, though the bar was awfully low. And it still wasn't exactly good Sunday - one touchdown and three field goals is not what this team needs if it's serious about making the playoffs again, let alone reaching the Super Bowl.



The best-case scenario is that the Bears' offense will be significantly better in Week 7 and Week 11 and Week 15 as it develops an identity. The Bears won an uninspiring 16-14 game against a bad team out west last year - Week 3 over the Arizona Cardinals - but at least before that they showed the ability to sustain a certain level of offensive competence.



Through two weeks, the most competent drive the Bears had was powered by nothing but running plays. Otherwise, this offense has been a mess.



Nagy and Trubisky have time to figure this out, especially with a suboptimal Washington side awaiting them a week from Monday. Few teams are lucky enough to form a season-long identity in the first four weeks of the regular season (remember when the New England Patriots lost to the Detroit Lions last September?) and the Bears can point to that fact as a reason for hope about this offense.



But right now, it's all about hope. Because the results haven't shown much of anything to provide hope.



"Nothing in the NFL is easy at all, especially early in the season when you're trying to figure out who you are," offensive lineman Kyle Long said. "That's why there's 16 games and 17 weeks."

























































