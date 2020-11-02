Sputtering Bears offense blows chance to take NFC North lead in loss to Saints

The Chicago Bears defense came up with two big stops late on Sunday.
But their offense couldn’t capitalize in a 26-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Chicago forced Saints punts on their last possession of the fourth quarter and the first possession of overtime. But a third-down overtime sack of Bears quarterback Nick Foles ended their last, best chance to win the game.
Given a second chance in the extra session, Drew Brees avoided a similar drive-killing sack and led the Saints into field goal range, where Wil Lutz connected from 35 yards.
The Saints improved to 5-2 to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. With the loss, the Bears dropped to 5-3 and missed a chance to take sole possession of the NFC North lead after a loss by the Green Bay Packers earlier Sunday.
