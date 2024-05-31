Bears OC Shane Waldron explores Caleb Williams’ NFL adjustment

On this edition of The Daily Score, Mark Grote shares his takeaways from recent press conferences with Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, defensive coordinator Eric Washington, and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower. Waldron discussed former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams’ adjustment from college to the NFL.

Bears Wire wrote this about Shane Waldron:

“The Bears are looking for an offensive coordinator who is able to design an offense around players rather than force a system on them, which was the problem with Getsy (and Matt Nagy before him). Waldron is not only an experienced playcaller, but he’s proven he can design an offense around multiple quarterbacks. Waldron has worked with several high-level quarterbacks during his time with the Rams and Seahawks, all with different skillsets. Whether it was traditional pocket passers like Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford or mobile quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, Waldron understood how to build an offense around the specific quarterback in place.”

