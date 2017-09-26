Bears OC: Mike Glennon doing enough to win games

During an appearance on PFT Live Tuesday morning, Bears running back Jordan Howard said that none of the team’s players are thinking about the possibility of a coaching change and that they are all behind Mike Glennon “as long as coach says he’s the starter.”

There’s no sign that John Fox is thinking about making that change and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains provided a succinct reason why when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.

“Mike is doing exactly what he needs to do to win games,” Loggains said, via ESPN.com.

Glennon did enough for the Bears to win in Week Three. He was 15-of-22 for 101 yards, a touchdown and an interception while the Bears were running for 220 yards in last Sunday’s 23-17 overtime win over the Steelers.

Loggains suggested he’d have better numbers if not for several drops by receivers, which may be the case but the Bears haven’t been particularly threatening through the air with 4.8 net yards per pass attempt through their first three games. They lost two of those and it may not take too many more before the topic of starting Mitch Trubisky becomes a popular one in Chicago.