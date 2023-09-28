Bears OC Luke Getsy: We're in the process of building something special

The Bears continued to struggle offensively in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but the lack of improvement from week to week isn't dampening offensive coordinator Luke Gety's confidence about the path the team is on.

Rather than critique the play of quarterback Justin Fields, Getsy complimented him for "manning up and taking a leadership role" during a difficult start to the season and said that he feels "the lack of particular detail to a number of different situations" is keeping the offense from coming up with the explosive plays they need to be making. He also stressed that he believes those issues will be ironed out as the season unfolds.

“I think we’re in the process of building something special,” Getsy said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re in the phase of it’s Week Three going into Week Four and we’re going on to find a way to attack Denver in a completely different way than we did Kansas City. . . . It’s a 17-week process. It is not a three-week process.”

The Broncos are coming off a 70-20 loss to the Dolphins, so this would seem to be an ideal weekend for the Bears to show that they are capable of more than they've done during a 13-game losing streak that stretches back to last year.