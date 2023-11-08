Bears OC Luke Getsy: We were very impressed with Bryce Young pre-draft

After earning the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, the Bears had the opportunity to select Bryce Young.

But Chicago elected to deal the pick to Carolina, sticking with 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields at quarterback.

Now the Bears will face Young for the first time on Thursday night. Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy noted on Tuesday that the staff liked what they saw from Young in the pre-draft process before the club dealt the pick.

"Yeah, we were very impressed with him," Getsy said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. "We were at his pro day, too, and very impressive. Accuracy was easy. That's the thing that stood out for the kid is no matter [how far] it was down the field, under 20 yards or under 10 yards, the ability to get the ball out quick. He showed a lot of the cool things you're looking for in a guy to be a natural passer."

Things have not been so smooth for Young as a rookie, as he's completed 64 percent of his throws for 1,375 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven games. His passer rating stands at 77.1 after throwing three picks against Indianapolis on Sunday, including two pick sixes.

While it’s unclear if Fields or Tyson Bagent will start tomorrow night, the Bears have a chance to improve their draft position with a victory since they have the Panthers’ 2024 first-round pick.

If the Bears do end up at No. 1 again, this time they just might use it on a QB.