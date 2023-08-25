Bears OC Luke Getsy says experience won’t be determining factor in QB2 battle

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent has been one of the surprise standouts this summer, where his performance against the Colts has catapulted him into the discussion for the backup quarterback job.

But would the Bears be comfortable having an undrafted rookie as Justin Fields’ backup, especially considering Fields has yet to play an entire NFL season? Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said that experience won’t be the determining factor in who wins the backup quarterback job.

“I don’t think there’s any way you can ignore someone’s past and not value what’s going on in the present as well, because experience is something that you can’t — there’s no substitute for that,” Getsy said. “All of that’s really important. But I think in the end, what’s most important, is that you’re playing at your best when your best is needed.”

The Bears have made it clear that the backup quarterback job is wide open. between Bagent, P.J. Walker and Nathan Peterman. Getsy explained that overall training camp and preseason performances will ultimately factor into the decision.

“I mean everybody has a shot,” Getsy said. “All three guys have done a really nice job through training camp. I think you guys have seen, like most of the guys in our training camp, there’s been good days and bad days for everybody and those three specifically. So we’re taking all that in. I know he had a great drive and that’s exciting for people, but that’s one drive. We’re going to make that part of the evaluation, but we’re going to take the whole training camp evaluation before we make a decision like that.”

If that’s the case, Bagent has made a strong case to be QB2. Last Saturday’s game against the Colts wasn’t a fluke where Walker struggled and Bagent shined. Ask those who attended training camp practices and they’ll tell you: This has been a trend all summer. Now, we’re seeing it manifest in live action.

Safe to say, Saturday’s game is a big one for Bagent, Walker and Peterman, as they look to make one lasting impression before a decision is made.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire