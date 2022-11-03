Bears OC Luke Getsy expects Chase Claypool to play on Sunday vs. Dolphins
Chase Claypool is still getting settled with the Bears, but the expectation is that he will make his debut this Sunday against the Dolphins.
Chase Claypool is still getting settled with the Bears, but the expectation is that he will make his debut this Sunday against the Dolphins.
One of the more surprising pre-trade deadline moves on Tuesday was the deal that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to Chicago from Pittsburgh. While Claypool’s name came up often as a trade candidate, the Bears were not seen as a potential landing spot. They traded Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith in deals that seemed to [more]
You won't believe how much tickets (and parking) cost for Saturday's Tennessee Vols vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game.
Aaron Rodgers admitted to reporters on Wednesday that his thumb injury remains an issue for him. Despite being a participant in Wednesday’s jog-through — albeit on a limited basis — Rodgers was once again limited on Thursday. This is the same case as last week, when Rodgers was limited in the second day of the [more]
The Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. See Thursday's report here:
NFL Network did a redraft of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the results will not please fans of the Patriots, to say the least.
The Miami Dolphins boast the highest-rated passer in the NFL and the most productive pair of receivers. It's fair to say things are looking good for Miami heading into their matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. “I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team offensively and defensively, and we’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said.
With Darnell Mooney already wearing No. 11, Chase Claypool has a new number with the Bears.
Biden reserved criticism for GOP Sen. Rick Scott, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
What do you feel good about for Notre Dame on Saturday night?
The critics of Zach Wilson seem louder this week, the doubts about his ability at an all-time high. The word “bust” has been floated around by some fans and reporters when referring to the New York Jets quarterback, who's coming off the worst game of his second NFL season. A four-game winning streak muted much of it until last Sunday, when Wilson's three-interception performance in a 22-17 loss to New England raised eyebrows — and had even some of last year's No. 2 overall pick's biggest supporters wavering.
ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Falcons have remained consistent in their commitment to running the ball without becoming predictable. Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley says that's why the surprising Falcons are leading the NFC South. ''There is a reason why they are first in their division,'' Staley said.
Countries will need close to 3 billion acres (1.2 billion hectares) of land to fulfill their current climate pledges, thanks to their focus on techniques like planting new trees over tougher but less land-intensive methods of reducing greenhouse gasses, a report released Tuesday finds. That’s roughly half the amount currently used for all global agriculture and a bigger area than the entire United States.
If you've been carrying pepper spray around for years but don't really know how to use it in case of an emergency, this is for you.View Entire Post ›
Bears DC Alan Williams said rookie Jack Sanborn will see an increased workload at linebacker, and he's in consideration for the WILL role.
Jalen Hurts has a special homecoming on Thursday night.
Post-trade deadline, it might feel like the Bears have punted on the season. In reality, they’re in a cluster of 3-5 teams just one game out of a wildcard spot, with more than half a season to play. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn had a look at a key addition who could help fuel a surge.
Philly's lead back should have his way with a Texans defense allowing 186 rushing yards per game.
The Colorado city of Idaho Springs said Wednesday it has agreed to pay $7 million to a 75-year-old man who said an officer used a stun gun on him without warning and dragged him from his apartment after a dispute with a neighbor, causing a stroke that left him with permanent injuries. Michael Clark alleged in the federal civil rights suit filed last year that he suffered numerous health problems after Officer Nicholas Hanning used a Taser on him in his home in Idaho Springs, causing Clark to lose consciousness, fall and strike his head. Hanning, who was fired after the May 2021 encounter, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor third-degree assault and relinquished his right to serve as a law enforcement officer in Colorado.
You may not need research to convince you that racism exists in the housing market, but those who weren’t sold may now have the proof they’ve been waiting for. The Biden administration recently asked the Federal Housing Finance Agency to release 47 million appraisal reports to the public for the first time. And the researchers who analyzed them found clear evidence of racial disparity in home values.
Mac Jones has yet to hit his stride in his sophomore season. So, how can the Patriots help him turn the corner? Former QB Matt Cassel shares three factors that he believes will benefit young quarterback going forward.