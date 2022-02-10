Bears OC Luke Getsy eager to get to know Justin Fields, craft offense around him

When the Bears hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to be their head coach, it raised the question, who would be the offensive coordinator?

After all, the development of quarterback Justin Fields — the 11th overall pick of the 2021 draft — had to be a priority in the head coaching search.

The answer came in Chicago hiring Green Bay passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy.

Getsy, 37, has spent most of his coaching career with the Packers. But he’s also had various stops at the college level.

But now he’ll be tasked with getting the most out of Fields in Chicago.

In a Thursday video conference with reporters, Getsy recalled meeting with Fields at the 2020 NFL combine and coming away impressed. Now, he’ll work to get to know Fields better before crafting an offense that accentuates the quarterback’s strengths.

“Super impressed with the man, the person,” Getsy said of meeting Fields, via Alex Shapiro of NBCSportsChicago.com. “You can feel the determination, the will inside of him as he was communicating to me. He was super sharp with what they did at Ohio State. And then just again just the brief conversation that we were able to have together here the other day, the same exact thing just jumped back out at me again.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know him deeper, obviously. But I’m very optimistic about the type of person that he is and I think the will and the desire that he wants to be a great leader too, so I think it’s a really cool opportunity with a young guy who I think has a really good drive.”

While Getsy has experience working with a successful offense that’s turned Aaron Rodgers into a likely back-to-back MVP award winner the last two years, Getsy emphasized that what’s to come in Chicago will be unique.

“We want this thing to be ours. This isn’t gonna be somebody else’s or a copycat of somebody else’s,” Getsy said. “This is gonna be ours. We all have our experiences and we’re gonna put them together and we’re gonna build this thing together.”

Bears OC Luke Getsy eager to get to know Justin Fields, craft offense around him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk