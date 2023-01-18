Bears OC Luke Getsy to coach American team at Senior Bowl

The Chicago Bears are primed for an exciting offseason, which includes a boatload of money to spend in free agency and the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

There are no shortage of needs for the Bears to address this offseason, including on the offensive side of the ball. So it’s a good thing they’ll get an up-close look at some of the draft prospects.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will serve as the head coach of the American team at the Senior Bowl.

Getsy will be joined by Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who will be the head coach of the National team.

“Everyone at the Senior Bowl is excited about this new coaching format since it connects our players to half the league’s teams behind the scenes during the week,” said Jim Nagy in a statement. “Both Luke Getsy and Patrick Graham have tremendous reputations around the league and the young men in our game will undoubtedly leave Mobile as better football players after spending the week with these excellent staffs.”

This is a great opportunity for Getsy and the Bears as they prepare for the 2023 draft process. The Senior Bowl will feature some of the top prospects in this draft class.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as the head coach for the American Team in the 74th Senior Bowl,” Getsy said in a statement. “It is a privilege to be able to work alongside my peers from around the league and to be able to lead this special group of men that are the future of the NFL. Thank you to everyone at the Senior Bowl for this awesome opportunity and I look forward to a great week in Mobile.”

