Bears OC Luke Getsy on Aaron Rodgers’ use of psychedelics: ‘I was not invited on those trips’

Before Luke Getsy was the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, he served as Aaron Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21. So Getsy knows Rodgers well.

Rodgers is once again in the news — this time after sharing his experience using psychedelics during trips to South America to help with his mental health and well-being.

Getsy, who spent the previous three seasons coaching Rodgers, said he had no involvement in those trips.

“I was not invited on those trips,” Getsy said with a smile. “I didn’t know all that stuff. I haven’t watched that yet but obviously I’ve been informed by a lot of people about that stuff. Whatever it takes, I guess.”

During a recent appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers revealed that the use of the ayahuasca plant made him feel a “magical experience” and led to the “best season of my career.”

Rodgers has won back-to-back MVP awards since those trips to South America, which he said isn’t a coincidence.

Getsy was later asked if he would have liked to be invited on those trips.

“Ehhhh,” he said, before exiting stage left.

List

10 takeaways after the first full week of Bears training camp View 10 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire