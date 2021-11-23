Bears' OC dismisses Matt Nagy fired report based on past experience

Lazor shares story of previous firing report that was wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans were buzzing Tuesday, after a surprise report from Mark Konkol that the Bears had told Matt Nagy he would be fired following the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. But offensive coordinator Bill Lazor seemed nonplussed by the report, and ultimately dismissed it. He even relayed a story of an incredibly similar situation from his past that didn’t play out as initially reported.

“I’ve been in the locker room before a game when a very well known national insider announced our coach was not going to be back,” Lazor said. “Players were on their phones getting messages, and I’m not saying that’s the only reason we lost that day, but we played like crap that day. And at the end of the year, not only was he not fired, but he got a new contract.”

While we don’t know for sure exactly what Lazor was talking about, it sounds like the storylines surrounding Marvin Lewis and the Bengals in 2017. In December of that year, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke news that Lewis would leave the team after 15 years as their head coach. But just a couple of weeks later, the team announced they’d re-signed Lewis to a two-year contract extension.

Could the same thing happen here in Chicago? While it doesn’t seem likely that the Bears will be announcing an extension for Nagy any time soon, it’s definitely possible he isn’t fired on Friday, and plays out the string of games remaining this season.

As for Lazor and the report from his past…

“We’re still waiting for the apology from that national insider.”

