Bears observations: Justin Fields struggles in 41-10 loss vs. Lions

DETROIT -- The Bears looked at Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions as an opportunity for a young team to gain valuable experience playing in a playoff-like atmosphere at Ford Field. Perhaps they could even play spoiler and end the Lions' playoff hopes.

But that's not how 2023 started for head coach Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields, and the Bears. Instead, Chicago's new year started with a new low for a team limping to the finish line.

Final score: Lions 41, Bears 10

The Lions' offense mauled the Bears' defense from the opening kickoff, and Fields could not conjure up the magic needed to keep the game close.

Fields went 7-for-21 for just 75 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He did rush for 132 yards, but it was far and away his worst game since Week 3 when he threw for just 106 yards and two picks against the Texans.

Here’s what we learned in the Bears’ embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Lions.

Closing in on history

After rushing for just 11 yards on seven carries in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, Fields returned to his running ways in the first half against the Lions.

Fields rushed for 113 yards on six carries in the first half against the Lions, including a blistering 60-yard scamper that got the Bears down to the Lions’ 9-yard line.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Fields now has more carries (70), yards (681) & first downs (37) on scramble runs this season than any other quarterback in a season since 2016.

Fields finished the day with 132 rushing yards and needs just 64 rushing yards in Week 18 to break Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record of 1,206 yards. Jackson set the mark in 15 games in 2019.

Fields continues to be a weapon on the ground, but the Bears' passing game still has a lot of work to do.

That starts with ...

No protection

It was a day to forget for the Bears’ offensive line.

Entering Sunday, the Lions had 30 sacks in their first 15 games. But Detroit’s pass rush had its way with the Bears’ offensive line on the first day of 2023.

The Lions sacked Fields five times in a first half that saw right guard Teven Jenkins (neck) and his replacement Michael Schofield (knee) leave with injuries.

The Bears had just 7 net passing yards at halftime against one of the NFL’s worst defenses.

Rookie left tackle Braxton Jones and veteran right tackle Riley Reiff had trouble with Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Pascal, while James Houston tormented the interior of the Bears’ offensive line.

The Lions’ defense finished the day with seven sacks and nine QB hits.

Where are the HITS?

With the offense spinning its wheels, the Bears’ needed their defense to step up and keep them in the game.

That didn’t happen.

The Lions went up and down the field at will on the Bears’ defense.

Detroit scored on five of its first six possessions to jump out to a 38-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

Quarterback Jared Goff diced up the Bears’ young secondary, while D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams found little resistance on the ground.

When the final horn sounded, the Lions had rushed for 265 yards on 39 carries (6.8 yards per rush) and kept their playoff hopes alive.

It was the first time during the Bears' nine-game losing streak where the effort and intensity seemed to wane, and the Lions took full advantage of a team that seems ready for the offseason.

