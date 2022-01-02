Bears observations: Defense dominates Mike Glennon, Giants

Bears observations: Defense dominates Glennon, Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It was a meaningless game, played between two teams with bad records. But for the Bears it sure was a lot of fun. Matt Nagy’s team rode a stellar defensive performance to earn back-to-back wins for just the second time this season, and the first since Weeks 4 and 5. Looking back, it could’ve been just a footnote on a disappointing season, but Robert Quinn made the game much more special with one play.

ROBERT QUINN MAKES HISTORY

After many close calls throughout the game, Quinn finally broke through for his 18th sack of the season late in the fourth quarter. By beating Andrew Thomas and an Evan Engram chip, Quinn etched his name in Bears’ history by breaking Richard Dent’s record for most sacks in a single Bears season.

“Richard Dent is a household name around here,” Quinn said last week. “To even be in that same conversation, it’s an honor… To look back on it, to think on it, it’s definitely an honor, a blessing. For where I came from last year to now is just一 from the guys just still believing in me, giving me another chance to re-prove myself. So luckily I had the backing of the guys in the locker room, so it made this year a little bit easier.”

DEFENSE SETS THE TONE

While Quinn took the spotlight, the rest of the Bears D shined bright at Soldier Field too. It started early, with a Trevis Gipson strip sack on the first play of the game, which set up a two-yard David Montgomery touchdown on the second play of the game. The next drive, a Tashaun Gipson gave the Bears a short field again, and the offense was able to cash in with another touchdown with a Darnell Mooney catch on fourth down. After that, Joe Judge either decided throwing the ball was not in the best interests of his team, or he was content to run the clock out, because the Giants hardly passed again. The defense gave up some yardage on the ground to Saquon Barkley, but with no passing attack at all to defend, the defense was able to easily put the clamps on the Giants. Two guys who need to be highlighted are Trevis and Tashaun Gipson. No, they are not related, but the duo combined for three turnovers and two sacks.

GIANTS SHOW WHAT TRULY INEPT TEAM LOOKS LIKE

The Bears season has undoubtedly been disappointing. But they showed on Sunday they’re still a class above the true bottom feeders of the league, like the Texans, Jaguars and Giants. Andy Dalton may have been uninspiring, but Mike Glennon was miserable. The Bears have made silly mistakes all season, but nothing like allowing a kickoff attempt to roll and settle at the two-yard line before realizing someone needed to hop on it to prevent a Bears touchdown. From the opening kickoff to the final whistle the game was never competitive, as the Bears cruised to a victory. With Justin Fields and a handful of young promising players waiting to develop too, the Bears also have a brighter future than most of the league’s worst franchises.

