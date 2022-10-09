Bears observations: Comeback falls short in 29-22 loss vs. Vikings

What we learned as Bears' comeback comes up short vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears were dead and buried after 18 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings had bulldozed them on three straight possessions to open the game, taking a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Bears looked cooked. The Vikings were styling on them, and their offense lacked the proper punch to get back into the game.

Or so we thought.

The Bears reeled off 19 unanswered points to take a 22-21 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

But it was a lead the Bears couldn't hold as Kirk Cousins led a 17-play, seven-minute touchdown drive to give the Vikings the lead back with under three minutes to play.

Justin Fields had a chance to author a game-tying drive, but Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler stripped Ihmir Smith-Marsette at the Vikings' 39-yard line with 1:12 left to end the game.

Here’s what we learned as the Bears' comeback came up short in a 29-22 loss to Minnesota:

No quit

Coming into the game, the Vikings were seen as an opponent that Fields and the Bears’ passing attack could find some success against. The Vikings ranked 31 in pressure rate, per Pro Football Focus, and their coverage unit ranked 26.

But the Bears’ passing offense was once again disjointed and rickety in the first half.

After the 30-yard screen pass to Montgomery, Fields completed just two of his final seven passes in the half.

The Bears ran only 18 plays in the first half.

However, one of Fields’ two completions was a 40-yard strike to Darnell Mooney, on which the Bears receiver made an absurd one-handed catch.

Mooney’s catch led to the 9-yard touchdown run by Montgomery and cut the Vikings’ lead to 21-10 at halftime.

The Bears came out of the locker room and put together what might have been their most impressive offensive drive of the season. The Bears went 67 yards in eight plays, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown catch by Velus Jones Jr. Fields hit Jones with a quick pop pass, and the rookie did the rest, beating the Vikings’ defense to the edge before diving for the pylon.

In the fourth quarter, it looked like Fields gave the Bears the lead with a 52-yard rushing touchdown, but the play was nullified by an illegal block in the back on wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The Bears settled for a 51-yard Cairo Santo field goal on the drive to take a 22-21 lead.

After the Vikings retook the lead, Fields had 2:26 to lead a game-tying drive. A 21-yard catch-and-run by David Montgomery got the Bears to midfield. But disaster struck on the next play. Fields dropped back and hit Smith-Marsette for a 15-yard gain. But Dantzler ripped the ball out of the receiver's arms to end the game.

It wasn’t the prettiest offensive showing. The Bears only managed 271 total yards. Fields finished the day 15-for-21 for 208 yards and one touchdown.

But there were flickers of life, and the drive Fields led to start the second half shows what the offense can look like when Fields is comfortable, confident, and the unit isn't continually shooting itself in the foot.

Defense gets off the mat

The Bears’ defense was always going to have its hands full with the Vikings’ loaded offensive arsenal.

But it started out much uglier than anyone could have predicted Sunday in Minnesota.

The Vikings scored on each of their first three possessions, with Cousins going 17-for-17 for 176 yards and a touchdown to open the day. On the first three drives, Jefferson caught eight passes for 122 yards and completed a pass for 23 yards.

Minnesota went 5-for-5 on third down and only had two plays go for 0 or negative yards. It took until 2:52 left in the second quarter for Cousins to throw an incomplete pass.

To put it plainly, the Vikings spent the first three drives clowning a Bears’ defense that was without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson and had no answers for what Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell cooked up.

But things turned around for the Bears’ defense.

They started getting pressure on Cousins, were more aggressive, and eventually forced Cousins to make a mistake.

With the Bears trailing 21-19 early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings were driving to let the air out of the comeback’s tires. After a questionable flag on rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones allowed the Vikings to convert a fourth down, Cousins booted right and tried to thread the ball to Adam Thielen. But Kindle Vildor read the play and picked it off, setting the Bears up at midfield.

The Bears' defense stood tall for two quarters, but it couldn't make one final stand to seal the win.

After Chicago took a 22-21 lead, Cousins marched the Vikings 75 yards in 17 plays as Minnesota retook the lead on a 1-yard touchdown sneak from the quarterback with 2:26 left.

D-Mo returns

After missing the loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury, running back David Montgomery returned Sunday and gave the Bears an immediate boost.

On the Bears’ first offensive play from scrimmage, Fields hit Montgomery on a screen pass to the left that the running back took for 30 yards.

Montgomery got the Bears in the end zone for the first time since Week 3 with a 9-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.

The Bears’ star running back only rushed for 20 yards on nine carries Sunday. But he also caught four passes for 64 yards, and his presence was felt by an offense that desperately needs its key skill players to be healthy.

