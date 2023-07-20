Bears o-linemen show offseason commitment, attend a weekend summit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' offensive line is committed to the offseason work.

Teven Jenkins, Ja'Tyre Carter, and Braxton Jones attended "Masterminds," a summit for athletes to train and learn about their crafts. It's one of the only free weekends the players get during the offseason.

And they're using it to get better.

"Me transitioning to left guard, I feel like if I get some insight going to Masterminds that can help me with the certain problems I might have," Jenkins to FOX Sports.

Last season, the Bears moved Jenkins from an outside tackle to right guard. There, he thrived. He quickly became one of the most useful guards in the NFL.

Jenkins bounced back after a woeful offseason filled with trade rumors and narratives about his lack of maturity. He found his fit in the interior offensive line, there providing his best services.

"I feel like overall my game is better when I can get my hands on you and I could do that a lot better at guard where you can attack them," Jenkins said.

Similar to the last offseason, he's moving again. This time, it's not so dramatic. He's flipping from right guard to left guard, on account of the Bears signing right guard Nate Davis from the Tennessee Titans to a 3-year deal this offseason.

Hopefully, the weekend summit can help Jenkins, and the other Bears offensive linemen in attendance, improve their game. Either way, the time and effort he's devoted to making that happen isn't going unnoticed.

