Bears O-Line Watch: Breaking down Day 2 of training camp

The Chicago Bears have kicked off training camp, and there are plenty of storylines we’re monitoring this summer. One of the biggest is the offensive line — specifically, what will the starting combination look like? And how quickly are they going to figure that out?

Head coach Matt Eberflus reiterated that all starting combinations are open heading into training camp. Although it certainly appears that things are becoming clearer following the additions of veterans Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield.

“We have to keep an open mind into the best combination, the best five, and the best three guys after that,” Eberflus said. “So it’s important that we keep an open mind.”

There were some interesting developments during Thursday’s practice, which could certainly shake things up.

Here’s a look at how the offensive line shook out during the second practice of training camp on Thursday, focusing on left tackle, right guard, right tackle and center.

Left tackle

When the Bears kick off the season, the expectation is Riley Reiff will be the starting left tackle. But given he just signed with the team a few days ago, he’s still in his ramp-up period. On Thursday, Reiff saw reps at left tackle with the starters, and he was with the starting lineup when the team started team drills. Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones also rotated in at left tackle with the first-team offense. While Reiff is the likely starter at left tackle, Jones is getting some valuable reps and might factor into the competition at right tackle.

Center

It wasn’t good news for the offensive line on Thursday as starting center Lucas Patrick left practice with an apparent injury. He walked off the field with trainers before taking a cart from the far practice field to the locker room. There was some shake-up at center following Patrick’s exit. Sixth-round rookie Doug Kramer replaced him at center with the first-team during the team period. But during individual drills, Sam Mustipher, who’s been working exclusively at right guard, rotated in at center with the starters.

Right guard

When the Bears kicked off Thursday’s practice, it was once again Sam Mustipher at right guard with the first-team during team drills. Seventh-round rookie Ja’Tyre Carter also rotated in at right guard with the starters during team drills. Veteran Michael Schofield, who is expected to start at right guard, saw reps with the first-team during individual drills. Like Riley Reiff, Schofield is getting up to speed and should see more action at right guard once he’s good to go.

Right tackle

Once again, it was second-year lineman Larry Borom starting at right tackle with the first-team. Teven Jenkins was noticeably absent during Thursday’s practice, but he was spotted by The Athletic‘s Adam Jahns outside Halas Hall before practice. Jenkins’ absence likely wouldn’t have changed things for Borom getting the first crack with the starters. Borom has been the starter at right tackle during OTAs, minicamp and now the first couple of practices at training camp.

Starters on Day 2

Here’s a look at who lined up with the starters during team drills:

LT: Riley Reiff

LG: Cody Whitehair

C: Lucas Patrick (replaced by Doug Kramer)

RG: Sam Mustipher

RT: Larry Borom

Projected Starters for 2022 season

Here’s our projected starting offensive line for Week 1:

LT: Riley Reiff

LG: Cody Whitehair

C: Lucas Patrick

RG: Michael Schofield

RT: Larry Borom

