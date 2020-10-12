Bears NT John Jenkins is eligible to begin practicing this week

The Chicago Bears are going to get back a valuable member of their defensive line as they prepare for their Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears have designated nose tackle John Jenkins to return from injured reserve. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ligament in his thumb against the New York Giants in Week 2.

With the new injured reserve rules in 2020, players are eligible to return from IR after three games. Now as the Bears start prep for the Panthers, Jenkins is eligible to begin practicing.

#Bears have designated NT John Jenkins (thumb) to return from injured reserve. That means he is eligible to begin practicing. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 12, 2020





In two games with the Bears this season, Jenkins recorded two tackles against the Detroit Lions. This was Jenkins’ second stint with the Bears, after he played in eight games with one start for the Bears in 2017, where he recorded eight tackles.

The Bears run defense has struggled this season and getting Jenkins back will certainly help.