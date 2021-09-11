Bears NT Eddie Goldman ruled out vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears will be without an important defensive starter when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears have officially ruled out nose tackle Eddie Goldman for Week 1. Goldman, who tweaked his knee during Monday’s practice, was listed as day-to-day by Matt Nagy. Goldman didn’t practice all week and was listed as doubtful vs. Rams.

Chicago has also elevated linebacker Josh Woods and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad to the active roster. NFL teams are permitted to elevate up to two practice squad players to the active roster by 3 p.m. CT the day before their scheduled game, which gives them the opportunity to carry 55 players on their roster for game day.

NT Eddie Goldman (knee) has been ruled out vs. Rams. #Bears have elevated LB Josh Woods and DT Damion Square from the practice squad to active roster. — Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) September 11, 2021

With Goldman out, look for Bilal Nichols and seventh-round rookie Khyiris Tonga to split reps at nose tackle, where Tonga is likely to get the start with Nichols at defensive end.

