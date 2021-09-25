Bears NT Eddie Goldman downgraded to out vs. Browns

The arrow remains pointed down on Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Goldman was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before missing practice Friday. Matt Nagy had listed Goldman as day-to-day for the last three weeks with a knee injury he sustained ahead of their Week 1 game.

Goldman was listed as questionable and a game-time decision following Friday, but he clearly suffered a setback after he didn’t travel with the team to Cleveland.

The Bears activated defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad.

#Bears roster move:

NT Eddie Goldman (knee) did not travel with the team to Cleveland and has been downgraded to Out for Sunday's game. We also have flexed DT Margus Hunt from the practice squad. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) September 25, 2021

The Bears defense faces a tough challenge against a Browns rushing attack that’s averaging 154 yards per game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Things will be a little more difficult without Goldman, but Chicago has the fifth-best rushing defense in the league, allowing 71.5 yards per game — and that’s without Goldman.

The only other significant injury figures to be safety Tashaun Gipson, who is listed as doubtful after suffering a hamstring injury during practice this week.





