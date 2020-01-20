The Bears now have the dubious honor of motivating 49ers' RB Raheem Mostert's 4-TD day

Raheem Mostert's been cut by six different teams since 2015, so a chip on the shoulder isn't exactly surprising.

After his 220-yard, four touchdown performance in the NFC Championship, the 27-year old explained what still gets him motivated before every game:

Raheem Mostert says he looks at the cut dates of the seven teams who released him before every single game.



Incredible motivation. pic.twitter.com/40qccZZzgq



— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 20, 2020

And who was the last team to cut Mostert before he signed with the 49ers? The Bears of course! In 2016, Mostert was signed to the their practice squad, and he ended up appearing in two games before getting cut in October. He made another brief appearance on the team's practice squad later in the year, but was off the roster for good by Thanksgiving.

It's not some huge indictment of the team, but since the 2020 playoffs are apparently solely focused on hurting Bears' fans without even involving the Bears, this feels about right.

