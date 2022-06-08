Bears not doomed after lost OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears lost a day of OTAs on Tuesday due to engaging in live contact during practices in May, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

According to the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, any type of contact during practice is not allowed.

"Contact work is prohibited in all workouts (e.g. "live" blocking, tackling, pass rushing, bump-and-run, etc.),” per the NFL’s offseason rules on OTAs. “Intensity and tempo of drills should be at a level conducive to learning, with player safety as the highest priority.”

Following the infraction, Kevin Fishbain tweeted some uplifting news on a not-so-positive situation.

"Today's @kfishbain Fun Fact: Four of the last five NFL teams to be penalized for OTA infractions have made the playoffs: the 49ers and Cowboys (2021), Ravens (2018) and Seahawks (2016), so ...," he wrote on Tuesday referencing The Atlantic's Kevin Fishbain.

Despite a warning the Bears' received about the infraction, they did not make an adjustment on the contact in practice, resulting in the canceled OTA on Tuesday.

The Bears are scheduled to return to Halas Hall for their last OTA on Wednesday, which will be followed by minicamp on June 14.