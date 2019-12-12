The Bears have nominated wide receiver Allen Robinson for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the team announced Thursday. The prestigious award recognizes an NFL player for "outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field."

"It's a tremendous honor to be the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the Chicago Bears this season," Robinson said in a press release. "This means a lot to me, especially given what the Payton name means to this city, organization and league. Thank you to all of those who have supported me, especially my family, teammates and the Bears.

"Helping the youth in Chicago through my ‘Within Reach Foundation' will continue to be a priority of mine and I'm excited to see what else we can accomplish."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robinson's "Within Reach Foundation" focuses on providing educational opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city Chicago students. He hosted his fifth annual "Operation Elf" event this month, visiting 25 kids from Chicago Youth Centers and taking them on a shopping spree.

On the field, Robinson is quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's go-to target. He's caught 76 passes for 898 yards and seven touchdowns this season, all team-highs.

Watch Connie and Brittney Payton - Walter's wife and daughter - present Robinson with his nomination:

Story continues

"Walter loved the sport. He loved everything about it and more than anything it was about how he carried himself off the field."



Connie & @BrittneyPayton present our #WPMOY nominee his award.@AllenRobinson | @Nationwide pic.twitter.com/AyYMRNeBHr



— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 12, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears nominate Allen Robinson for 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago